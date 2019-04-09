We ask, designers answer: What’s your favorite coffee-table book?

Natural Virginia , by Ben Greenberg

“The pictures and layout are spectacular. I love being able to share the beauty of the wonderful state of Virginia with out-of-town company when they’re visiting.”—Kori Messenger, Foxchase Design

Chasing Bocuse , by Philip Tessier

“It’s a dream for designers and foodies—a well-told story of the journey of America’s first chef to win the gold medal in the international Bocuse d’Or (the Olympics of the culinary world). Tessier’s attention to detail is impressive, and the book has beautiful photographs of food and perfectly designed tableware.”—Alana Woerpel, Alana’s LTD Interior Decoration

Storied Interiors: The Work of Patrick Sutton , by Patrick Sutton

“Sutton is a mid-Atlantic interior designer. His most notable work is the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, in Baltimore, which was just rated the best new hotel in America by Condé Nast Traveler. If this book doesn’t inspire a weekend Amtrak trip up to Baltimore, I don’t know what would.”—Christopher Henry, president, Stony Point Design/Build