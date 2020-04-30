VPA winners

News


4/30/20 at 3:11 PM
The Virginia Press Association announced its annual awards today, and C-VILLE Weekly took home 9 editorial and design and 5 advertising awards.

C-VILLE garnered five first place awards, and nearly swept the feature writing category, with a first place award for culture writer Erin O’Hare’s story on the Holsinger photo project, and second place for editor Laura Longhine’s feature on downtown day shelter The Haven.

O’Hare also won first for her profile of local jazz legend Roland Wiggins, who passed away last fall. O’Hare, photographer Eze Amos, and designer Max March won first for combined picture/story for this feature on working the night shift.

Longhine won first place in editorial writing for her column This Week and freelancer Dongyun Lee won first place in illustration for his charming cover for our Apartment Living issue.

Second place awards went to March and art director Bill LeSueur for cover design, Amos for his feature photo from the Cville Pride festival, and photographer Sanjay Suchak for his series on the destruction of U-Hall.

Photo by Sanjay Suchak

Graphic designers Tracy Federico and Lorena Perez won four first place and one third place award for advertising design.

 

 

