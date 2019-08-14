Trip of a lifetime: Best spots for honeymooners

Trip of a lifetime: Best spots for honeymooners
Weddings


8/14/19 at 11:16 AM
Peace Frogs Travel owner Julie Arbelaez says that, when it comes to honeymoon spots, California’s Napa and Sonoma valleys are popular right now. But where else might you travel once you’ve said your I Dos? Here are some other spots Arbelaez says the newly betrothed are flocking to lately.

St. Lucia

“It has some wonderful, luxurious, and romantic properties, like Jade Mountain and Ti Kaye.”

Kauai

“A perennial favorite for honeymooners, with its dramatic coastline and low population.”

St. Paul de Vence or St. Remy

“Small French villages like these have charming inns and hotels with gorgeous countryside and incredible cuisine.”

Bora Bora

“For exclusive, over-the-water beach huts.”

