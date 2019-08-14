Trip of a lifetime: Best spots for honeymooners

Peace Frogs Travel owner Julie Arbelaez says that, when it comes to honeymoon spots, California’s Napa and Sonoma valleys are popular right now. But where else might you travel once you’ve said your I Dos? Here are some other spots Arbelaez says the newly betrothed are flocking to lately.
St. Lucia
“It has some wonderful, luxurious, and romantic properties, like Jade Mountain and Ti Kaye.”
Kauai
“A perennial favorite for honeymooners, with its dramatic coastline and low population.”
St. Paul de Vence or St. Remy
“Small French villages like these have charming inns and hotels with gorgeous countryside and incredible cuisine.”
One of the first details to work out as you begin planning your wedding is, of course, the flowers. You’ll need arrangements for the altar, for the aisle, for your wedding party, for the tables, for the cake… The list goes on and on. But savvy couples know there’s more than one way to
As you’ve no doubt figured out by now, there are heaps of choices when it comes to planning a wedding (including a rehearsal dinner!), but choosing a venue is the most important one. It can dictate so many other things. If you have your sights set on a Virginia winery, be aware that most
Thinking of hiring vendors from beyond Charlottesville to help put together your big day? Maybe you want to source some Victorian furniture from Richmond-based Paisley & Jade, for example. Or maybe, like one of Adam Donovan-Groves’ former clients, you just happen to know a great
Talk about happy accidents: Seven years ago, Jeannine Lalonde Smith got the notion to learn how to make curtains. She didn’t expect it would go beyond that. “I never thought of myself as especially crafty,” she says, “but this untapped creative side of me came roaring out when I looked at a
It’s not hard to see why a ceremony backdrop is a key visual element for your wedding. If you’re on the hunt for a truly unique photo op at the moment of that crucial kiss, perhaps a custom-made backdrop is in order. Local artists and makers will create one just for your day—whether it’s a […]
Eric Kelley graduated from UVA in 2006, founded his own photography business in 2008, and in 2018 was named one of the 40 best wedding photographers in the world by Harper’s Bazaar magazine. Kelley attributes his meteoric rise in part to the generous help of established photographers when he
Choosing the big date? Don’t forget to consider Charlottesville’s busy calendar of events, which can mean local lodgings are in short supply at certain times of the year. You might want to work around… Virginia Festival of the Book: March 18-22, 2020 Charlottesville Ten Miler: Date TBA,
The rolling hills of Albemarle, the verdant pavilions of UVA, the lush vines of neighboring wineries—there’s no end to the picturesque backdrops for your engagement photos. But we love a couple who thinks outside the box. Take it from Danielle Peacock and Josh Laseter, who shot their engagement
Michelle Cheng & Yang Zeng | August 10, 2018, at The Market at Grelen Photography by Jen Fariello The happiest days comprise many little moments—some unexpected details and some planned. For Michelle Cheng, one of the best moments of her wedding day was an ATV ride with her photographer,
Delilah Ohrstrom & Alexander Harris | August 25, 2018, at home Photography by Ashley Cox While Delilah Ohrstrom and Alex Harris met in the fifth grade, they didn’t start dating until they were 19. But growing up in the same town meant that their families were already well-acquainted, so a
Claudia Seixas & Jim Marzluff October 7, 2018, at Sweet Greens Farm | Photography by Amy Jackson Smith Perfect moments Among the couple’s favorite moments from the day? Planting a magnolia tree—to symbolize their growing love—during the ceremony (“We’ll always be able to remember that
Kayla Foust & Quinn Matthew September 22, 2018, at House Mountain Inn in Lexington | Photography by Ashley Cox Get on the floor Having taken a few ballroom lessons prior to the wedding, the couple’s first dance—a waltz to The Piano Guys’ version of “A Thousand Years”—was no problem. And, it
Kate Robinson & Dante Schiavo | August 11, 2018 at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Photography by Shannon Moffit “Looking out at everyone from the altar, walking through the crowd during our introduction into the reception hall, being cheered on by everyone during our sparkler farewell,”
Isabelle Marshall & Andrew Giordano | September 15, 2018, at James Monroe’s Highland Photography by Beth Seliga Not wanting to look back in a few years and cringe at the trendy choices she made, bride Isabelle Marshall worked hard to choose details and décor that wouldn’t go out of
Lindsay Schimpf & Kristin Beers May 12, 2018, at Lydia Mountain Lodge | Photography by Amanda Maglione Unexpected inspo When Lindsay Schimpf and Kristin Beers started dating, gay marriage wasn’t legal in many states, including Virginia. So neither bride had a vision for their dream wedding.
You’ve chosen the escort card display and the fold of your napkins. But what about the cake topper? If So INKlined’s Jen Maton has that covered. After nearly two decades as a professional calligrapher, she started thinking about creating her own product line. “The light bulb went off and I
On a Sunday last September, Betsy Bilharz and Dan Savage were dropping off the welcome bags for their wedding guests at a hotel in Charlottesville when her parents called to say that the weather report was looking pretty bad. The couple’s wedding day was supposed to be the following Saturday,
The getaway car is the last thing wedding guests see as the happy couple is whisked away into marital bliss. And there are several options to rev up that final impression—modern limos, slick sedans, and vintage classics. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and a museum-quality vintage limousine
Of all the details that go into planning a wedding, local experts say one shines as the difference-maker between perfection and paltry—lighting. “Lighting touches everything,” says Jake Anderson, owner of Lighting Professors. “And we’re seeing increased awareness of recognizing how important
Among the many ways to show the love to your wedding guests: Help them figure out where to stay when they travel from out of town. Some folks may appreciate a group rate at a big hotel; others might look to you to recommend a unique rental property. Depending on where your wedding is happening,