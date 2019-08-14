Treat me right: A few sweet ideas to end the night

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but if all you’re doing is copying the last couple, how do you, well, do you? Here are some unique dessert-related details we’re digging this season. Steal at your own risk.

Front and center

If you’re like us and cake ranks as one of your top three favorite things about weddings (this editor nixed dinner altogether and served 18 different versions at her own), you might also agree with Laura and Stephen, who saw fit to give their cake a place of prominence—complete with a spotlight—thanks to the vision of their planner, Adam Donovan Groves.

Hole in one

On the flip side, if cake just isn’t your thing…get outta here! We kid. Don’t feel obligated to offer the standard tiered number. There’s always pie or—better yet!—donuts, which can be displayed any number of ways and, thanks to sprinkles, look super fun in pictures. Bonus: They’re portable on their own, so they can do double duty as wedding favors.

Cheers!

Cake and cocktails is a classic combo to be sure, but what about when the cocktail is inside the cake? That was the request Laura and JC made to Maliha Creations’ Anita Gupta: Make a cake that incorporates their favorite cocktail, the old fashioned. Gupta came up with an orange-flecked cake with cherry jam schmear and Blanton’s bourbon buttercream.