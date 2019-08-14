Treat me right: A few sweet ideas to end the night

Photos: Sam Stroud, Old Metropolitan Hall, Meredith Sledge Photos: Sam Stroud, Old Metropolitan Hall, Meredith Sledge
Weddings


8/14/19 at 11:23 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but if all you’re doing is copying the last couple, how do you, well, do you? Here are some unique dessert-related details we’re digging this season. Steal at your own risk.

Front and center

If you’re like us and cake ranks as one of your top three favorite things about weddings (this editor nixed dinner altogether and served 18 different versions at her own), you might also agree with Laura and Stephen, who saw fit to give their cake a place of prominence—complete with a spotlight—thanks to the vision of their planner, Adam Donovan Groves.

Hole in one

On the flip side, if cake just isn’t your thing…get outta here! We kid. Don’t feel obligated to offer the standard tiered number. There’s always pie or—better yet!—donuts, which can be displayed any number of ways and, thanks to sprinkles, look super fun in pictures. Bonus: They’re portable on their own, so they can do double duty as wedding favors.

Cheers! 

Cake and cocktails is a classic combo to be sure, but what about when the cocktail is inside the cake? That was the request Laura and JC made to Maliha Creations’ Anita Gupta: Make a cake that incorporates their favorite cocktail, the old fashioned. Gupta came up with an orange-flecked cake with cherry jam schmear and Blanton’s bourbon buttercream.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Weddings

Previous Post

Trip of a lifetime: Best spots for honeymooners

Next Post

Heirloom variety: Beloved Thread’s custom pieces are meant to be cherished

Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of