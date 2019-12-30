This week, 12/27

Opinion


12/30/19 at 10:17 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

New Year’s is generally a good time to reflect back on the year that’s passed, and we do that in this issue, with a second look at some of our most-read stories and best photos, along with our favorite local recordings and books and the restaurants we said hello and goodbye to.

Books and music feel like a good place to turn to around now, as I’m surely not the only who found 2019, in a word, exhausting. Between the seemingly constant stream of devastating news (climate change disasters, family separations, mass shootings) and the barely-coherent rants and grievances emanating from the White House, just paying attention can feel like an emotional assault.

So I wish for all our readers the same thing I wish for myself this holiday season—a little window of time to gather yourself together, spend time with the people you love, and remember what sustains you.

Happy New Year.

  

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Opinion,The Editor's Desk

Previous Post

This week, 12/18



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of