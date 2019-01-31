This Week 1/30

The tail end of January can be a tough time of year. It’s cold and gray. The rush of holidays is over, with nothing looming on the horizon except the questionable occasion of Valentine’s Day. Spring seems ages away.

While you may deal with this turn of events like me (read: wearing out your new flannel pajamas and blitzing through a season of

Marie Kondo), we’re here to remind you that there are other options for feeling better—many right here in your own backyard.

From rediscovering the local library to taking a moment to straighten out that slouch, we’ve got 25 suggestions to make your day a little bit better. This weekend, you can also catch a new play at Live Arts, hear some spellbinding L.A. post-rock, dance to Soul Train hits, or wander among more than a dozen art openings and receptions at First Fridays.

And if all that doesn’t work? Try a pastrami on rye at our new Jewish deli. Like buying carbon credits to offset your driving, you

can mitigate your caloric guilt with the fact that all profits go to local charities. Now that’s something to feel good about. —Laura Longhine