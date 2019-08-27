Taste matters: The vagaries of the Best New Restaurant category

By Joe Bargmann

The Best New Restaurant subcategory drew more votes than any other this year, and the final tally threw us for a loop. In the C-VILLE Weekly office, a heated debate arose: Did the winner, Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee, deserve to be considered beside runner-up Peloton Station and honorable mention Little Star?

Sugar Shack operates in a dozen locations in Virginia and Washington, D.C. It is a fast-food joint that hews to a formula. Meanwhile, Peloton Station and Little Star are each one-of-a-kind. While Peloton is the more casual of the two, both offer a unique atmosphere, singularly pedigreed chefs, and dishes prepared with great imagination and skill.

But here’s the thing: Best of C-VILLE strictly reflects the voters’ opinions. Unlike Russia, we don’t tamper with the process. It is democratic with a small “d.”

So go to Sugar Shack for a donut and a hamburger, or eat at Peloton Station and Little Star for a different experience. The decision is yours.