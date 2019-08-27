Taste matters: The vagaries of the Best New Restaurant category

Chef Curtis Shaver of Peloton Station brings years of experience to his restaurant—and a love of cycling, beer, and sandwiches. Photo: Stephen Barling Chef Curtis Shaver of Peloton Station brings years of experience to his restaurant—and a love of cycling, beer, and sandwiches. Photo: Stephen Barling
2019 Best of C-VILLE Editor’s Pick


8/27/19 at 6:19 PM
By Joe Bargmann

The Best New Restaurant subcategory drew more votes than any other this year, and the final tally threw us for a loop. In the C-VILLE Weekly office, a heated debate arose: Did the winner, Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee, deserve to be considered beside runner-up Peloton Station and honorable mention Little Star?

Sugar Shack operates in a dozen locations in Virginia and Washington, D.C. It is a fast-food joint that hews to a formula. Meanwhile, Peloton Station and Little Star are each one-of-a-kind. While Peloton is the more casual of the two, both offer a unique atmosphere, singularly pedigreed chefs, and dishes prepared with great imagination and skill.

But here’s the thing: Best of C-VILLE strictly reflects the voters’ opinions. Unlike Russia, we don’t tamper with the process. It is democratic with a small “d.”

So go to Sugar Shack for a donut and a hamburger, or eat at Peloton Station and Little Star for a different experience. The decision is yours.

Posted In:     2019 Best of C-VILLE Editor’s Pick

