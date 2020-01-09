Recipe: Baked acorn squash with a twist

We usually present a dessert in The Last Bite, the department title of the last page of Knife & Fork magazine. But in our winter 2019/20 issue, we switched it up with an exclusive sweet/savory/hearty twist on classic baked acorn squash. Chef Della Bennett of Plenty, the fine home-cooking delivery service, recommends the creation as a cocktail-hour nosh or the centerpiece of a grazing buffet with charcuterie, fruits, and nuts. And she created the recipe just for you.

Acorn squash stuffed with brie and balsamic- roasted cranberries

Serves four

Ingredients

1 medium acorn squash

12 oz. brie

3 cups fresh cranberries (or frozen, thawed)

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

3 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp. orange zest

1 tsp. orange juice

Baguette or crackers for serving

Extra-virgin olive oil (or preferred oil)

Salt

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 375

2) Halve acorn squash and remove seeds

3) Drizzle and coat squash with olive oil, and season with salt

4) Place squash cut side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet

5) Roast 45 to 60 minutes or until flesh is soft enough to smash with a fork; set aside

6) On same parchment-lined baking sheet, toss cranberries with balsamic, sugar, and herbs

7) Roast cranberry mixture in a single layer for 15 minutes; place cranberries and their juices in a mixing bowl

8) While cranberries cool, peel rind from brie and cut the cheese into cubes (it’s okay if a little of the rind is intact)

9) Place squash cut side up on a fresh parchment lined baking sheet, equally divide cheese cubes and place into squash cavities

10) Add orange zest and juice to cranberry mixture, toss, and place on top of brie

11) Bake for an additional 10 minutes or until brie melts

12) Remove from oven, let cool slightly, and transfer to serving dish

13) Garnish with fresh orange zest and herbs and serve warm with crackers or baguette

Della Bennett’s home-delivered fine cooking is available through her website, plentycville.com.