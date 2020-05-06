Put a ring on it (later): postponed weddings take a toll on vendors

With its array of elegant wineries and historic inns, nestled in between the picturesque Blue Ridge mountains, Charlottesville has become one of the country’s top wedding destinations. Last year, over 1,500 couples said “I do” in the area, according to The Wedding Report. And in January, brides.com named Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards one of the best wedding venues in the U.S.

But due to the ongoing pandemic and stay-at-home order, hundreds of weddings have been put on hold—right at the beginning of the industry’s busiest season. And that has taken a heavy toll on vendors.

The Catering Outfit has been forced to postpone over $300,000 worth of business so far, says sales director Courtney Hildebrand. And because many of the weddings it was hired to cater have been pushed to next year, it is difficult to take on any new clients at the moment.

Though it has received some relief from its landlord, TCO did not get a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, forcing it to find new ways to bring in revenue.

Since March, it has sold to-go and heat-and-eat meals, as well as meal kits, out of a tent in its parking lot. Offering a new menu every day, the drive-through has been busy, and has received a lot of positive feedback, says Hildebrand.

The company is also operating a food pantry for out-of-work food service employees. “If they bring a pay stub on Mondays and Thursdays, they can get a free bag of groceries,” Hildebrand says. “And we have partnered with a couple of different companies to provide hot meals to first responders and hospital workers.”

For freelance vendors like photographers, the situation can be more complicated. Jen Fariello is used to shooting weddings nearly every weekend from spring to fall. But now all of her weddings up to July 25 have been postponed. And—like many other vendors—she has not received any government aid.