Pretty party: With guests from around the world, a couple hosts a beautiful day

Julia Roberts & Mechelle Marchant

April 27, 2019

“Our first priority was to throw a party,” says Mechelle. “Our second priority was to plan a wedding.” Mechelle and her fiancé, Julia, knew they’d have guests flying in from all over the United States, plus the U.K., Switzerland, and Kenya. They wanted the wedding to serve as a thank you to their friends and family for traveling and supporting them.

“It was so important to us that our guests enjoy themselves and have time to catch up with each other throughout the weekend,” Mechelle says.

And speaking of time, the brides were able to catch a few minutes to themselves post-nuptials, as well. One of their favorite moments from the day came after they cut the cake and before the dance party began inside.

“Somehow we were able to slip back inside the empty Granary unnoticed and found the DJ had started up the music,” says Mechelle. “We got to dance by ourselves in the middle of the dance floor and really take in the beauty of the room that we’d helped to create.”

Take your places

Because the wedding was in April, Mechelle and Julia decided to use cherry blossoms as the main flower in their arrangements and décor. Each place-setting—custom-made blush chargers with gold-rimmed white dinner plates and gold flatware with black-dipped handles—was adorned with a cherry blossom sprig.





Good eats

On the evening’s menu was roasted beef tenderloin, Chesapeake Bay crab cakes, a hydroponic tomato salad, and—guests’ favorite—miniature taco canapés. “The food from Pippin Hill is just unparalleled,” Mechelle says. To end the night, the couple set up a sundae bar and a s’mores station (in addition to their two-flavor cake!).

Precious moment

“Growing up, my mom always had a fire going in the backyard and my family spent a lot of time sitting around it together. Having the fire pit at the wedding meant bringing a bit of home with me on that day,” Mechelle says.

In bloom

The soft palette of blush, ivory, peach, coral, and cream played up the romance in everything from the altar to the table arrangements.

Sentimental journey

The artwork on the couple’s invitation suite incorporated landmarks from their journey as a couple—meeting in Austin, Texas, spending a year in Oslo, Norway, and getting married at Pippin Hill. The custom design from Rock Paper Scissors even made its way onto coffee mug favors at the wedding.

School daze

The couple met while in graduate school in Austin, Texas, and dated four years before getting married.

The details

Ceremony and reception venue: Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Event planner: Just a Little Ditty Officiant: Anisa Mechler (friend) Catering: Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Flowers: Southern Blooms Dessert: Crozet Creamery Music: Melodious Strings (ceremony), DJ Derek Tobler (reception) Brides’ attire: Monique Lhuillier (Mechelle), Essence of Australia (Julia) Shoes: Stuart Weitzman (Mechelle), her mother’s wedding shoes (Julia) Bridal party attire: Jenny Yoo Rings: Tiffany & Co. Hair and makeup: Avenue 42 Stylist: Madly Bride Videographer: Monachetti Weddings Invitations: Rock Paper Scissors Rentals: Paisley & Jade, Emerson James, Festive Fare Lighting: Blue Ridge Event Production Transportation: James Limo