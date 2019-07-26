Pop star: La Flor Michoacana knows icy goodness

Some of us, when we were younger, marveled at Baskin-Robbins’ “original 31 flavors.” It seemed impossible (31 flavors!) but also confirmed that summer—ice-cream season—was the best season of all. In Charlottesville, that reassurance comes from the popsicles at La Flor Michoacana. Like Baskin-Robbins, Michoacana boggles the mind with its variety—47 flavors, by informal count. The basics are covered: vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate chip. But then the freezer case veers into the improbable: watermelon/cucumber, hibiscus flower, pineapple chili, cucumber/lime/spinach, mango yogurt, avocado/lime, piña colada, soursop, tequila, and the list goes on. If there were enough room on this page, we’d give La Flor Michoacana 1 million heart emojis.

601-A Cherry St., 984-1603