Poem on the Removal of the Statue of Johnny Reb

Last month, I was lucky to be able to head for the hills with two old friends—we spent a long weekend hiking and camping on the Appalachian Trail in southwest Virginia. We’re all amateur campers. From the top of a mountain, we marveled at a far-off hailstorm, only for it to sweep over us and
The main character in the story on page 10 of this week’s paper doesn’t have a name. He doesn’t have a face. Shortly after a video of the brutal arrest of Christopher Gonzalez was posted on Instagram July 8, the Charlottesville Police Department released 17 minutes of body camera footage
A month ago, George Floyd was murdered by the police. Since then, Damani Harrison has led a group of artists “coming together to speak truth to power” in the multimedia “One for George” project—our cover story this week. Also in this week’s issue: The Charlottesville police department has
“Coronavirus Could Be the End of Alt-Weeklies,” declared a Mother Jones headline in March. Around the country, venerable snark-slinging rags have dropped employees or shut down entirely, crippled by cratering ad revenue. C-VILLE, unfortunately, has not escaped the crash. Our staff is a
Over the past few days, videos of the murders of unarmed black people by cops and white “vigilantes,” which sparked nationwide protests, have been replaced by new videos, of cops brutalizing those protesters in cities across the country. Many police officers have met the legitimate expression
Monday was Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, but with local lakes, spray grounds, and pools closed (except to those who can afford membership at private clubs), some took to the Downtown Mall in the hopes of another day not exactly the same as the last. In spite of the Phase One
Last Saturday, I was in Pen Park for the drive-through version of City Market—a creative adaptation to our social-distancing circumstances that, while not as good as the real thing, at least comes reasonably close. On my right, as I drove in, was Meadowcreek Golf Course, acres of open, rolling
By Alex Taurel The coronavirus has changed so much in our lives. One thing is our relationship to nature, which for many has proven to be a source of coping and exercise during this anxious time. Our family has been frequenting places like the Rivanna Trail and Charlotte Yancey Humphris Park.
By Virginia Daugherty “We teachers stay in touch and try to keep up our morale.” “Children aren’t meant to sit in front of computers all day.” “I’m upping my skills daily.” “I didn’t sign up for this.” It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and this year our local educators deserve a special
Like so many others, I’ve been taking a lot of walks lately. My walk, and getting the mail, have become the highlights of my day. In this, my quarantine life resembles my life when my first child was born. She came, too, in early March, and life slowed down enough that, for maybe the first […]
The last time I went out for dinner was a Friday in early March. My husband and I met friends for drinks and nachos at Beer Run, then headed to the Downtown Mall for dinner. We probably shouldn’t have: Schools had just been closed (for “two weeks”), we were all washing our hands maniacally and
By Zoé Edgecomb Between now and May 7, Virginians have a rare opportunity to facilitate a moment of justice for the Monacan people whose land we live on. Zion Crossroads, at the intersection of I-64 and Route 15, is developing rapidly, and local politicians have known for years that the
As unemployment reaches staggering levels, those of us who still have full-time jobs right now are the lucky ones. But for parents, especially folks with younger children, the fact that work has not stopped even though everything else has (including schools and childcare) poses its own
It’s been about a month now since Governor Northam closed Virginia’s schools (initially for only two weeks) and suggested we all stay home. Many of us have done so, carving out offices in the basement or at the kitchen table, finding the gallery view button on Zoom, and attempting to create a
On a recent gorgeous spring afternoon,I took my daughter along in the car on the way to pick up an order at the bakery. Our windows were down. WNRN was playing a community connection ad that clearly hadn’t been revised post stay-at-home order, promoting an upcoming dance performance. The
At press time, there were fewer than a dozen cases of COVOID-19 in our health district. But the virus’ disruption to our everyday lives and livelihoods is already well under way. As we all struggle to adjust to this new normal, C-VILLE talked with local artists whose careers have been turned
A week ago, schools were still in session, the bars and restaurants were full, and most of us were going about our everyday lives, albeit with a growing sense of dread. Here at C-VILLE Weekly, our most pressing problem was what to do with a multi-page cover story we’d prepared for the book
Sunday marked the end of Charlottesville’s Liberation and Freedom Days, a week of events intended to commemorate the arrival of Union troops in Charlottesville in 1865. Though you’d never know it from our public monuments, for the majority of Albemarle residents those troops heralded freedom,
A week ago, federal health officials warned that the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. was inevitable, and that Americans should prepare for the possible shutdown of schools and other institutions. President Trump then contradicted those warnings, saying the virus was “very well under control
Almost 20 years ago, clergy members at downtown churches became concerned about the men and women they frequently found sleeping in church doorways when they arrived at work in the morning. As faith leaders, they wanted to provide a better kind of shelter, so they teamed up with the Thomas