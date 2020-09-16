Poem on the Removal of the Statue of Johnny Reb

A crew removes Johnny Reb from his pedestal. PC: Eze Amos A crew removes Johnny Reb from his pedestal. PC: Eze Amos
9/16/20 at 6:00 AM
By Gregory Orr

 

I won’t miss the way

Your bronze body

Froze

History into bitterness.

 

That spot you occupied

No longer radiates

Shadows

In every direction

Like a malign sundial

Designed to thwart

The slow

Progress of time.

 

Your absence: a form

Of hope,

a flat

And empty space

Where citizens stand

In a circle

And mark the hours

Of our town’s

Mortal

And peaceful clock.

