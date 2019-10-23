Picture this

Charlottesville Ballet dancers Cassidy Burk (left) and Jonah Sunnen perform a selection from The Nutcracker at Champion Brewing Company on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Photo: Zack Wajsgras Charlottesville Ballet dancers Cassidy Burk (left) and Jonah Sunnen perform a selection from The Nutcracker at Champion Brewing Company on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Photo: Zack Wajsgras
Living


10/23/19 at 1:33 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Dance champions

The unlikely pairing of beer and ballet—under an outdoor tent, no less—drew a standing-room-only crowd last Saturday at Champion Brewing Company, beside the railroad tracks downtown. Attendees, including plenty of kids, were treated to a pas de deux from The Nutcracker by member of the Charlottesville Ballet. The event, which kicked off the ballet’s 2019-20 season, is the brainchild of Champion’s taproom manager Sean Chandler, whose daughter Maeze is a budding ballerina. (She will appear in the troupe’s performance of The Nutcracker, December 19-22, at Piedmont Virginia Community College.) “Connecting with the arts and creating a community space have always been priorities for me,” says Champion founder and owner Hunter Smith. Let’s all raise a frothy glass to delightfully unconventional events like this one.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Living

Tags:     , , , , ,

Previous Post

Out and about: Living, food & drink events



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of