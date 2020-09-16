PICK: Zoiree

Arts


9/16/20 at 11:06 AM
Moving through it: Edwin Roa of Zabor Dance is not letting the coronavirus get in the way of getting together. The dance instructor is, from a distance, teaching couples who are distanced from other pairs at Zoiree. Partners can move to salsa, bachata, cha-cha and tango in a safety-minded outdoor setting with limited numbers.

$40 per couple, 18-plus, Through 9/24, 7pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St., SE. ixartpark.org.

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Tags:     , , ,

