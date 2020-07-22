PICK: You Don’t Say! Happy Hour

Get happy and win prizes with Wintergreen Music's virtual trivia game.
Culture


7/22/20 at 8:21 AM
Can’t beat it: Learning is a side effect during Wintergreen Music’s (drinking) game show, You Don’t Say! Happy Hour: Musician Trivia & Humor. In weekly virtual gatherings, Artistic Director Erin Freeman welcomes a variety of musicians to a panel that challenges the audience while regaling them with “zany tales of broken instruments, enchanted harps, and rhythmic disasters.” Tune in for the upcoming Things That Go Boom: Percussion, Harp, & Piano, to win prizes and keep the beat. Registration includes access to curated playlists, learning materials, and more. Zoom required.

Thursday 7/23. $5, 7pm. wintergreen-music.org/you-dont-say-happy-hour.

