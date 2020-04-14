Pick: WTJU Rock Marathon

Can’t fight this feeling: Connecting through music has always been a comfort in troubled times. This year, WTJU’s Rock Marathon affirms that connection with a transcendent dose of specially curated programming filled with the deep dives, obscure tracks, and whimsy we’ve come to expect from the station over the past 60 years. Tune in to discover classical music DJ Uncle Dave Lewis’ formative role in Cincinnati’s punk rock scene, explore popular songs written by Bertrand Russell Berns, whose credits include “Twist and Shout,” “Piece of My Heart,” and “Here Comes the Night,” and soak up “The Return of the Guilty Pleasures” show, which offers “a safe space for your admiration of Britney, REO Speedwagon, or the ‘Theme from The Love Boat.’”

Through Sunday, April 19. 91.1 FM in Charlottesville, online everywhere at wtju.net.