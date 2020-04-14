Pick: WTJU Rock Marathon

Through Sunday, April 19, WTJU's Rock Marathon is on the air at 91.1 FM in Charlottesville and online at wtju.net. Through Sunday, April 19, WTJU’s Rock Marathon is on the air at 91.1 FM in Charlottesville and online at wtju.net.
Culture


4/14/20 at 1:16 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Can’t fight this feeling: Connecting through music has always been a comfort in troubled times. This year, WTJU’s Rock Marathon affirms that connection with a transcendent dose of specially curated programming filled with the deep dives, obscure tracks, and whimsy we’ve come to expect from the station over the past 60 years. Tune in to discover classical music DJ Uncle Dave Lewis’ formative role in Cincinnati’s punk rock scene, explore popular songs written by Bertrand Russell Berns, whose credits include “Twist and Shout,” “Piece of My Heart,” and “Here Comes the Night,” and soak up “The Return of the Guilty Pleasures” show, which offers “a safe space for your admiration of Britney, REO Speedwagon, or the ‘Theme from The Love Boat.’”

Through Sunday, April 19. 91.1 FM in Charlottesville, online everywhere at wtju.net.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:     , ,

Previous Post

Pick: Monticello’s virtual tours

Next Post

Safe at home: Pets can be a comfort during the coronavirus



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of