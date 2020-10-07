PICK: Writing a Song that Matters

Writer’s treat: Have some hot licks that need lyrics? Feeling all the feels but can’t articulate them in a song? With hundreds of credits on dozens of albums, folk singer-songwriter Dar Williams knows a thing or two about penning a tune. In the virtual workshop Writing a Song that Matters, Williams offers insights from the perspective of “one of America’s very best singer-songwriters,” as noted by The New Yorker.

Monday 10/12, $100, 7pm. frontporchcville.org.