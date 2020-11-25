Making it bright: As the seasonal celebrations begin, the wine and painting classes take a backseat to making wreaths. Pippin
Hill gardeners Diane Burns and Celina DeBrito lead Wreath Making Workshops, and lend expert tips on
how to craft a personal tribute to the cycle of nature by sourcing dried fruit, flowers, and herbs from the vineyard site. Refreshments provided. Mask required.
PICK: Wreath Making Workshops
