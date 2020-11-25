PICK: Wreath Making Workshops

Christmas composition. Christmas wreath on white background. Flat lay, top view Christmas composition. Christmas wreath on white background. Flat lay, top view
Culture


11/25/20 at 11:05 AM
Making it bright: As the seasonal celebrations begin, the wine and painting classes take a backseat to making wreaths. Pippin
Hill gardeners Diane Burns and Celina DeBrito lead Wreath Making Workshops, and lend expert tips on
how to craft a personal tribute to the cycle of nature by sourcing dried fruit, flowers, and herbs from the vineyard site. Refreshments provided. Mask required.

Tuesday 12/1 and Wednesday 12/2, $100, 9am. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. 202-8063.

