Pick: Wintergreen Music x Veritas Vineyard

Sip along to the songs of summer inspiration with Wintergreen's music programming paired with Veritas wines. Image: Stephen Barling Sip along to the songs of summer inspiration with Wintergreen’s music programming paired with Veritas wines. Image: Stephen Barling
Culture
Tami Keaveny

6/17/20 at 10:02 AM
Wine online: Missing summer socials? Wintergreen Music and Veritas Vineyard & Winery are coming together to bring you an evening of virtual wine tasting with musical accompaniment for each sip. Artistic Director Erin Freeman chooses the perfect tunes to match winemaker Emily Hodson’s rosé & petit verdot. Seat yourself outside, chat with other attendees, and soak in the musical joy.

Thursday 6/18. wintergreen-music.org/veritas-wine-music-tasting.

Culture

Tags:     ,

