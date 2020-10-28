PICK: Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water

Arts


10/28/20
On the list: You cannot be an arts lover in Charlottesville without running across the work of Darryl Smith.  The always-smiling actor, singer, dancer, and box office manager with the patience of a saint, is a longtime fixture at Live Arts—and he’s missing! Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water Street is a Halloween week challenge that plays out through an interactive online investigation around Smith’s disappearance. Conduct interviews with a cast of zany local characters, trace the clues, and see if you can out-sleuth the competition before the big, in-person reveal on October 30.

Wednesday 10/28-Friday 10/30, $30, virtual access. livearts.org.

