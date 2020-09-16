PICK: Tuesday Evening Concert Series with David Shifrin

Arts


9/16/20 at 11:11 AM
Listen to the wind: When considering Mozart’s vast body of work, the clarinet may not be top of mind. Yet, in 1789 the composer “had the wonderful idea of combining a clarinet with a string quartet. The result was one of the greatest musical masterpieces of all time,” says David Shifrin, who will perform the composition, Quintet in A Major for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, K. 581, along with works by Luigi Bassi and Duke Ellington. The event is one of eight in a series to which the Tuesday Evening Concert Series has been granted special access.

Free (available for five days), Through 9/21. tecs.org.

