Pick: Ti Ames and Ivan Orr

Ivan Orr (pictured) and Ti Ames play The Front Porch's Save the Music series Tuesday, May 19. Photo by Sanjay Suchak Ivan Orr (pictured) and Ti Ames play The Front Porch’s Save the Music series Tuesday, May 19. Photo by Sanjay Suchak
Culture


5/18/20 at 7:00 AM
Saved by song: If anyone can Save the Music, it’s Ti Ames and Ivan Orr (pictured). Powerful vocalist Ames, well-known for their thespian talents (writer, director, and the first black actor to win the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition in 2012), is accompanied by pianist, vocalist, and saxophonist Orr, for an evening of song that would stand out in even the busiest of concert seasons. Proceeds from Save the Music will benefit the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Tuesday, May 19. 8pm. Facebook.com/frontporchcville.

Posted In:     Culture

