Pick: Ti Ames and Ivan Orr

Saved by song: If anyone can Save the Music, it’s Ti Ames and Ivan Orr (pictured). Powerful vocalist Ames, well-known for their thespian talents (writer, director, and the first black actor to win the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition in 2012), is accompanied by pianist, vocalist, and saxophonist Orr, for an evening of song that would stand out in even the busiest of concert seasons. Proceeds from Save the Music will benefit the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
Clicking to connect: The realities of finding your match in a pandemic
By Lisa Speidel An estimated 25 million people use dating apps in the United States every year, with Tinder being the most popular way to click, browse, swipe, and meet. Dating apps in the best of times are not easy, whether we are looking for true love, are ethically non-monogamous, searching
Pick: Kendall Street Company’s Containment Entertainment
Born to jam: Since mid-March, Charlottesville jam band Kendall Street Company has been keeping fans tuned in to its multi-genre musical adventures through the Containment Entertainment series (old episodes are available on KSC’s YouTube channel). From closing out a live concert festival and
Golden tickets: Locals reminisce about memorable C’ville shows
Remember live music? Us, too. There’s reason to be extra grateful for recorded music right now (and for all the artists streaming sets into our living rooms), but it’s not the same as packing into a whatever-sized room with a bunch of other people to hear some tunes played just for you.
Pick: The Fralin from Home
A fine time: For a novice, there’s no denying that extracting the earthy notes in a French Bordeaux or analyzing Matisse’s contribution to Fauvism are intimidating exercises. But put them together, and fine wine and fine art become more approachable. The Fralin from Home series’ Virtual Wine
Pick: Davina Jackson and Atreyu
Up on up: It’s a family affair when Davina Jackson and Atreyu go live in The Front Porch’s Save the Music series. Expect a dynamic mix of soul, funk, and reggae from Jackson, a former backup singer for The Wailers, who will be joined by her son, rap artist Atreyu. The pair is frequently seen
The sweetness: Sliced. Cake Bar gives us reasons to celebrate
Growing up, Megan Watson ate a lot of great food at home. Her mother cooked delicious meals in the way of Julia Child. But she was also very health-conscious and “not a baker,” says Megan (i.e., not into sugar). The family enjoyed treats like cakes for celebrations only, and for Megan, every
Pick: Puff Pastry from Scratch
Rise and shine: How’s your bread game? There’s no end to the crusty loaves being touted on social media these days. One glitch in this rising trend, though: There’s a run on yeast. But don’t let that deflate you. There’s another baking movement that doesn’t require a leavening agent at all. The
Across the board: Local radio stations adjust to keep listeners informed and uplifted
Radio is easily taken for granted, in part because it’s invisible and, in most cases, ubiquitous. Program hosts and DJs keep us company in rush-hour traffic or during the workday. They keep us informed when the power’s out or the internet’s down, but the transmitter’s still going. Radio is as
PICK: Kid Pan Alley
Can’t hold it back anymore: Is there a young Stephen Sondheim or Bruce Springsteen at home who’s aching to flex some creative muscle? Or maybe your child is still singing Frozen’s “Let It Go” on repeat. Kid Pan Alley can nurture that love of music through its online songwriting workshops, which
Animal diversions: Creature titles we rescued from the canceled VA book fest
If you’re doing what you’re supposed to do (please say yes), you’re just staying home. For many of us, that means fattening comfort food and boozy evenings binge watching “Tiger King.” Though it’s unquestionably difficult to watch Joe Exotic’s mistreatment of the majestic creatures he’s bred
Pressing on: Virginia wineries adapt and hope in response to COVID-19
For many, COVID-19 has made it feel as if time is standing still. For local wineries, however, the early- April budbreak marks the start of the growing season and serves as a hopeful, but also stark, reminder that the cycle of winemaking continues forward. Planning, attention, and hard work is
PICK: Shelf Life
Beach bound: When uber-popular mystery writer Tana French calls your debut novel “a subtle but relentlessly unsettling book,” you know you’ve got what it takes to thrill readers. Tara Laskowski appears in the Virginia Festival of the Book’s streaming series Shelf Life to discuss One Night Gone,
Turning the tables: As dining moves to takeout, local restaurants face challenges
Standing in the Chimm dining room, Jay Pun felt a sense of unease. It was the weekend of March 7, and the tables were full of diners noshing on Thai and southeast Asian street food dishes. “This is really starting to freak me out,” said one of Pun’s employees, who was also surveying the scene.
Pick: Craft Cville’s Virtual Pop-Up
Making it interesting: Is your shopping addiction really being served by refreshing that grocery order and impulse buying on Amazon? Sure, Etsy can take you down some twisted, cash-grabbing rabbit holes, but the most fulfilling isolation void-filling purchases may be at Craft Cville’s Virtual
Trust science: New documentary profiles pioneering immunologist
No one could have predicted the global pandemic of COVID-19 when production began on Jim Allison: Breakthrough, but its foundational message is so resonant that there might not be a more perfect time for it to reach audiences. Chronicling the life and scientific research of Nobel laureate and
ARTS Pick: JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest
Ongoing Pursuing a poetry prize Good news For those who’ve already finished You’ll be able to cruise Right to April 30 A new deadline for entries So quick, write a poem And submit it with no fee For a gift card, worth $200 Or a single Benjamin For the runner-up prize Even this
Shared experience: Second Street launches new web gallery with ‘Bond/Bound’
Throughout the month of March, sad email after sad email landed in Kristen Chiacchia’s inbox. Art fairs postponed, gallery shows canceled, museums closed to the public—and then there were the news reports. The Second Street Gallery executive director and chief curator decided to close her
ARTS Pick: Virtual tour at The Fralin
A look inside: In January, The Fralin transported us to the land down under through its collaboration with the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection. “The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles” is a mesmerizing exhibition of 112 poles by 55 artists from remote
Pick: Ike Anderson’s HipHop Dance WorkShop
All the right moves: Ike Anderson started crafting his own dance routines in middle school, connecting moves to build confidence and battle stress. In recent years, he’s prepared dozens of teens for step and hip-hop dance competitions through his classes at the Music Resource Center. Anderson’s
Order up! A guide to restaurant, food truck, and winery takeout
Since Governor Ralph Northam shut down dine-in restaurants several weeks ago, many area eateries have pivoted to takeout and delivery to stay afloat. What follows is a list of local establishments that are open and waiting to take your call-in order. (Keep in mind that some information is