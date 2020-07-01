PICK: The Steel Wheels

7/01/20 at 12:05 PM
Steel yourself: The Steel Wheels had to postpone its annual Redwing Roots festival (now scheduled for July 2021), but fans can still enjoy the band’s acoustic grooves as part of The Front Porch’s Save the Music concert series. The Americana folk band (minus a few members) from Harrisonburg, delivers the “purity and power” of its unique sound through virtual means while staying connected to its Redwing family.

8pm. Donations requested. facebook.com/frontporchcville.

