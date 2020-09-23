PICK: The Life of William Faulkner

Writer’s digest: Notable biographer Carl Rollyson has covered a range of remarkable lives in his work, from Marilyn Monroe, Lillian Hellman, and Norman Mailer to Susan Sontag, Sylvia Plath, and Walter Brennan. He completes a two-part bio with The Life of William Faulkner Volume 2: This Alarming Paradox, 1935-1962, and celebrates Faulkner’s birthday with a virtual launch party hosted by UVA Press and Knight’s Gambit Vineyard. The book examines Faulkner’s artistic struggles, various affairs, journey into film work, and how he eventually became a literary icon.  Rollyson will join the livestreamed discussion for a Q&A. Wine can be pre-ordered through Knight’s Gambit, and proceeds benefit the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Friday 9/25. Free, 6pm. Zoom required. upress.virginia.edu.

