PICK: The Lavender Scare

Full Exposure Films Full Exposure Films
Arts


9/16/20 at 11:15 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Seeing purple: As the Cold War and McCarthyism were dominating headlines in the mid-20th century, another cultural persecution was taking place covertly in tandem with the Red Scare. Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and the University of Virginia’s LGBT Committee present a screening of The Lavender Scare, a documentary narrated by Glenn Close that tells the story of a campaign by the United States government to identify and fire all employees suspected of being homosexual. Sign up at the JMRL website or call 973-7893 (x3) to stream the film in advance, and join the virtual Zoom discussion moderated by Gary Nimax, chair of UVA’s LGBT Committee.

Free, Thursday 9/17, 7pm. jmrl.org.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture,Uncategorized

Tags:     , , , ,

Previous Post

PICK: Tuesday Evening Concert Series with David Shifrin

Next Post

From the ground up: While enjoying major-label success, Illiterate Light stays connected to its roots



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of