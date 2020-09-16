PICK: The Lavender Scare

Seeing purple: As the Cold War and McCarthyism were dominating headlines in the mid-20th century, another cultural persecution was taking place covertly in tandem with the Red Scare. Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and the University of Virginia’s LGBT Committee present a screening of The Lavender Scare, a documentary narrated by Glenn Close that tells the story of a campaign by the United States government to identify and fire all employees suspected of being homosexual. Sign up at the JMRL website or call 973-7893 (x3) to stream the film in advance, and join the virtual Zoom discussion moderated by Gary Nimax, chair of UVA’s LGBT Committee.

Free, Thursday 9/17, 7pm. jmrl.org.