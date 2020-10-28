PICK: The Agents of Good Roots

10/28/20
Best of what’s around: The Agents of Good Roots have a long history of jammin’ in Virginia. Founded in RVA in the early ’90s, the group rolled through the same mid-Southern musical trenches as the Dave Matthews Band, signing with RCA, and touring the college circuit extensively (see their music archive for early Trax and Flood Zone gigs). As the four members grew up, they found new passions, and broke up. Reuniting in 2017, the Agents still play for fun, and to Save the Music. Proceeds benefit Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. 

Sunday 11/1, Donations accepted, 8pm. facebook.com/frontporchcville.

