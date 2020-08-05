PICK: The ’77z

Arts


8/05/20 at 11:23 AM
Taking cover: Trends in music come and go, but the devotion to the Grateful Dead is seemingly timeless. The ’77z enter the scene as a GD cover band featuring members of several prominent local groups, including Love Canon’s Jay Starling, Indecision’s Craig Dougald, and King Wilkie’s Jake Hopping— a solid set of players that is sure to deliver the buzz and excitement of the real deal.

Saturday, 8/8. $10, 6pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 207-2355.

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

