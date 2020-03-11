Pick: Swing Into Spring

Swing by: An all-star lineup of local musicians joins the Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble for Swing Into Spring, an annual evening of jazz standards and pop and R&B hits that includes Terri Allard, 14 Stories, Charles Owens, and Michael Elswick, and will have you cutting a rug in the aisles. Money raised from this year’s show goes to the Public Housing Association of Residents, which advocates for public housing redevelopment and improvement.

Sunday, March 15. $15-28, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4948.