Pick: Swing Into Spring

The Albemarle High School Jazz Band plays its annual Swing Into Spring concert Sunday, March 15, at The Jefferson Theater. Publicity photo The Albemarle High School Jazz Band plays its annual Swing Into Spring concert Sunday, March 15, at The Jefferson Theater. Publicity photo
Culture


3/11/20 at 7:11 AM
Swing by: An all-star lineup of local musicians joins the Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble for Swing Into Spring, an annual evening of jazz standards and pop and R&B hits  that includes Terri Allard, 14 Stories, Charles Owens, and Michael Elswick, and will have you cutting a rug in the aisles. Money raised from this year’s show goes to the Public Housing Association of Residents, which advocates for public housing redevelopment and improvement.

Sunday, March 15. $15-28, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4948.

