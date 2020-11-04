PICK: Steep Canyon Rangers

Wild and crazy pickin’: Made famous through collaborations with actor/comedian/banjo player Steve Martin, the Steep Canyon Rangers’ raucous bluegrass is serious business. The band has nine albums on its own, three of which were released in the past 12 months, and two with Martin—including the 2012 Grammy-nominated Rare Bird Alert. But this is no backup act: When these pickers go to work onstage, comparisons to The Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and the Zac Brown Band get tossed around.

Friday 11/6 & Saturday 11/7, $120-300 group tickets, 7pm. Chisholm Vineyards at Adventure Farm, 1135 Clan Chisholm Ln., Earlysville. festy2020.com.