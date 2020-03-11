Pick: Spider Mites of Jesus

Spider Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary offers a comprehensive look into the life of an enduring Richmond icon. See it at Vinegar Hill Theatre Thursday, March 12. Spider Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary offers a comprehensive look into the life of an enduring Richmond icon. See it at Vinegar Hill Theatre Thursday, March 12.
Culture


3/11/20 at 7:13 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Heart of an icon: If you have connections to Richmond or know your Virginia history, you’ve probably heard of Dirtwoman. He had an eventful life, suffering from spinal meningitis as an infant, working as a drag prostitute as a teenager, and defecating in the back of a police car to earn his nickname. Having screened at several film festivals, Spider Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary chronicles these raucous events and offers a comprehensive look into the life of this enduring icon. A discussion with filmmaker Jerry Williams will follow.

Thursday, March 12. $12, 7pm. Vinegar Hill Theatre, 220 W. Market St. 293-6992.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:     , ,

Previous Post

Pick: The Mousetrap



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of