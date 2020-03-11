Pick: Spider Mites of Jesus

Heart of an icon: If you have connections to Richmond or know your Virginia history, you’ve probably heard of Dirtwoman. He had an eventful life, suffering from spinal meningitis as an infant, working as a drag prostitute as a teenager, and defecating in the back of a police car to earn his nickname. Having screened at several film festivals, Spider Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary chronicles these raucous events and offers a comprehensive look into the life of this enduring icon. A discussion with filmmaker Jerry Williams will follow.

Thursday, March 12. $12, 7pm. Vinegar Hill Theatre, 220 W. Market St. 293-6992.