PICK: “So now, where were we?”

Disco Risqué will keep the live sets streaming at the Jefferson Theater's local music series this Thursday.
Arts


8/26/20 at 11:48 AM
Going through stages: Music has always been a great outlet for bonding during times of adversity, and while we are unable to gather at local venues, it doesn’t mean musicians and promoters have stopped creating. Starr Hill Presents answers our need with “So now, where were we?” a live stream series that features a rotation of local artists onstage at The Jefferson Theater. Coming up: Disco Risqué, Mighty Joshua, Kristen Bowden, and Joe Lawlor.

Thursdays. jeffersontheater.com.

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

