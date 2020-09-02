PICK: Shenandoah September Sizzles

Among the vines: The last weeks of summer are always bittersweet, marked by the start of school, cooling temps, and a surplus of garden veggies. Chef Ian Rynecki helps make sense of the season’s bounty at Shenandoah September Sizzles, a celebration that begins with a garden tour to harvest fresh produce, followed by a grilling/smoking/cooking demo, and topped off with dinner and a sunset. Limited enrollment. Gloves and masks will be provided.
PICK: “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3”
Little looks: The biggest little show of the year returns when “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3” begins this week. The juried group exhibition is a collection of three pieces, all measuring nine inches or smaller, from over 100 area artists who work in a variety of styles. The show also celebrates
PICK: Company Picnic
Bubble wrapped: Kendall Street Company is leading the local return to music festival gatherings with its Company Picnic. The fun-loving jam band will perform four sets outdoors over two days, while guests watch from a distance in “safety bubbles” of two-, four-, and six-ticket groups. Patrons
Zest for life: PVCC culinary director leaves behind a legacy of passion
Patient and fair. Loved teaching. Passion for life. Joyful partner. These virtues are extolled again and again as the Charlottesville food community mourns the passing of chef and food educator Eric Breckoff, who died unexpectedly on August 16 at age 60. Breckoff was the much-beloved inaugural
Rad space: The Bridge PAI finds new ways to connect by dreaming big
How does a community arts organization react to an ongoing pandemic that requires the restriction of in-person gatherings? It gets creative. “We’re still dreaming big,” says Alan Goffinski, director of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative. “One thing that I think we’ve always prided ourselves
Pastures of plenty: Retired racehorses find a home at Montpelier
Tucked away on James Madison’s picturesque Montpelier, there is a community of award-winning retired athletes living out their days together in relative harmony. When I met these athletes, there was no crowd of admirers. And on a hot, sunny day, even the athletes themselves were out of sight,
A season of firsts: Live Arts breaks new programming ground while relying on its mission
As the lights dim and the countdown begins, it almost feels like a typical evening at Live Arts. But then you look away from your screen, and the illusion is broken. You’re on your couch, with a bowl of microwave popcorn and self-poured wine. And instead of spotlights bursting to life, there’s
Peeling the layers: Maryanna Williams’ prints reveal centuries-old artifacts as new
All art is political, but printmaking can take it to another level. We only need to consider the history of the Works Progress Administration, Soviet government propaganda, or even the Black Panther Party to see how print pieces can be immersed in ideology. Literally using knives to cut through
PICK: Art Against The Clock
Hot tip: Part of the reason that Bob Ross and his happy little trees were so popular is that we were able to witness his process in real time (or previously recorded real time). That’s also the appeal of The Bridge’s Art Against The Clock, a series that puts local artists including Sahara
PICK: “So now, where were we?”
Going through stages: Music has always been a great outlet for bonding during times of adversity, and while we are unable to gather at local venues, it doesn’t mean musicians and promoters have stopped creating. Starr Hill Presents answers our need with “So now, where were we?” a live stream
Sound Choices: Honoring family and following jazz
Angela Garcia Cha Cha Palace (Spacebomb Records) Angelica Garcia has that “it” factor. Listen across a series of loops, echoes, and howls, and her performances stop you dead in your tracks. They make you feel something. There are times when a solid live performance doesn’t translate in the
Turning the tables: Supper at the Superette, Bashir’s Taverna closing
When Brasserie Saison reopened for dinner service in late July, it did so with a new general manager: Stephen Kelly, who came to Charlottesville from the highly acclaimed New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park (see the August 12 C-VILLE issue for more on Kelly). Along with the reopening
PICK: Shakespeare Under the Stars
Identity issues: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is beloved for its dizzily complicated plot, lively characters, witty banter, and riotous humor. And American Shakespeare Center takes advantage of the lovely evening weather in it’s Under the Stars series to offer a new, outdoor iteration of
PICK: Liza Nash Taylor reading
Family business: In her debut novel, Etiquette for Runaways, local resident Liza Nash Taylor sets the action in her own backyard. Inspired by true events, Taylor’s Jazz-Age story follows the fate of May Marshall who, after being expelled from Mary Baldwin College, settles at her father’s
Inside look: Photographers turn their cameras toward home for virtual exhibition
Photographer Derrick Waller has spent the last several months on the streets of downtown Charlottesville, capturing the raised fists and interlocked arms of the local Black Lives Matter movement. But from July 17 to August 21, viewers can glimpse a different side of Waller and other
PICK: Fall Gardening and Seed Starting
Grey gardening: Gardening has surged during our stay-at-home summer. And with fall on the horizon, and no end in sight to the pandemic, many are asking: What should I be planting now? When should I be planting? Is there still a need for pest control? During this Fall Gardening and Seed Starting
PICK: Global Cooking Series
Teaching Thai: The spice of a good red curry, the comforting taste of pad Thai, a steaming bowl of tom yum soup—if you’ve ever wanted to know how to cook some of these tasty Thai dishes for yourself, the wait is over. As part of the Global Cooking Series, chef Ian Rynecki shows attendees how
Listening pleasure: Nathaniel Star channels a greater joy on new album Eros
Nathaniel Star is in love. He has a light in his eyes and he is grinning from ear to ear. This is not the giddiness of a new romance or the rose-colored adoration that comes at first sight. Star is in love with his craft, his artform, the feeling that his music brings and how […]
Brasserie is back: Four-star GM reopens the popular downtown restaurant
As the coronavirus continues to keep people inside, local restaurant devotees have been on edge, fearing the worst for many establishments’ ability to survive the slowdown in traffic that has befallen all businesses. One popular spot has some encouraging news: Rather than closing as planned,
PICK: The ’77z
Taking cover: Trends in music come and go, but the devotion to the Grateful Dead is seemingly timeless. The ’77z enter the scene as a GD cover band featuring members of several prominent local groups, including Love Canon’s Jay Starling, Indecision’s Craig Dougald, and King Wilkie’s Jake
PICK: Cyrano de Bergerac
Virtuosic verse: With Broadway closed indefinitely and new stage plays in short supply, we miss the communal experience of seeing a show. National Theatre’s Live in HD series brings you closer from a distance with a screening of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy in an inventive