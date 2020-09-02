PICK: Shenandoah September Sizzles

9/02/20 at 11:30 AM
Among the vines: The last weeks of summer are always bittersweet, marked by the start of school, cooling temps, and a surplus of garden veggies. Chef Ian Rynecki helps make sense of the season’s bounty at Shenandoah September Sizzles, a celebration that begins with a garden tour to harvest fresh produce, followed by a grilling/smoking/cooking demo, and topped off with dinner and a sunset. Limited enrollment. Gloves and masks will be provided.

Monday 9/7. $125, 6pm. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. 202-8063

