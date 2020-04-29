PICK: Shelf Life

Tara Laskowski appears in the online series Shelf Life to discuss her novel One Night Gone on Thursday. Publicity image. Tara Laskowski appears in the online series Shelf Life to discuss her novel One Night Gone on Thursday. Publicity image.
Arts
Tami Keaveny

4/29/20 at 10:26 AM
Beach bound: When uber-popular mystery writer Tana French calls your debut novel “a subtle but relentlessly unsettling book,” you know you’ve got what it takes to thrill readers. Tara Laskowski appears in the Virginia Festival of the Book’s streaming series Shelf Life to discuss One Night Gone, a suspense story set in an off-season beach community awash with dark secrets. The series features livestreamed author conversations and book talks on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Thursday 4/30. Noon, vabook.org.

