PICK: Sharon Harrigan

7/08/20 at 11:29 AM
Double take: Sharon Harrigan’s debut novel, Half, tells the story of identical twin sisters who are so close they can barely distinguish the boundary between their minds. In Harrigan’s poetically crafted prose, the women narrate as one, and, through the death of a father that towers over their lives, as two separate people. Dealing in grief, complicated family relationships, and magical realism, Harrigan presents a complex and emotional tale of intertwined lives. The author participates in a virtual discussion of her work with fellow author Kristen-Paige Madonia.

Saturday, 7/11. 7pm. Zoom required. ndbookshop.com.

