PICK: School of Rock

Banding together: With a sprawling parking lot, and a community that needs to get out of the house, Dairy Market launched the rebirth of the former milk processing plant by teaming up with the Virginia Film Festival for a series of drive-in movies. Next up is School of Rock, starring Jack Black as the struggling guitarist Dewey Finn. While Dewey attempts to win a Battle of the Bands with a group of fifth graders, we can reminisce about schools being in session and getting to attend rock concerts. Viewers must remain in vehicles at all times, except to use the restroom.

Saturday, 8/1. $20 per vehicle; five people per vehicle, 9pm. Dairy Market, 946 Grady Ave. 981-8100.