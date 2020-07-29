PICK: School of Rock

PICK: School of Rock
Arts


7/29/20 at 11:09 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Banding together: With a sprawling parking lot, and a community that needs to get out of the house, Dairy Market launched the rebirth of the former milk processing plant by teaming up with the Virginia Film Festival for a series of drive-in movies. Next up is School of Rock, starring Jack Black as the struggling guitarist Dewey Finn. While Dewey attempts to win a Battle of the Bands with a group of fifth graders, we can reminisce about schools being in session and getting to attend rock concerts. Viewers must remain in vehicles at all times, except to use the restroom.

Saturday, 8/1. $20 per vehicle; five people per vehicle, 9pm. Dairy Market, 946 Grady Ave. 981-8100.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Previous Post

In their own backyards

Next Post

PICK: RADIO TALKS: The Early Days of Underground Radio



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of