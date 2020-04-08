Pick: Save the Music

Music matters: When Front Porch music school’s executive director Emily Morrison temporarily closed the doors to the popular venue, she was ready to break another barrier by livestreaming the robust programming students and fans have grown accustomed to. “We’ve talked for years about how streaming could enhance our live venue, making the concert experience accessible to people who can’t go out or who can’t afford concert tickets,” Morrison says. On Friday, she’ll pull out her banjo and take the virtual stage along with Gabe & Austin Robey & Friends for another installment of Save the Music.