PICK: Save the Music with Beleza

Arts


9/09/20 at 11:25 AM
Musical mash-up: Tired of your quarantine playlists? Then it’s time to spice things up with some samba, funk, soul, blues, bossa nova, jazz, and Spanish flamenco—the livestreamed Save the Music with Beleza embodies it all. Madeline and Berto Sales take you to a Brazilian paradise with their musical and marital harmonies: Madeline sings in Portuguese, English and Spanish, while Berto skillfully strums his guitar to blend the sounds of North and South America. Proceeds benefit The Front Porch.

Sunday 9/13. 8pm. facebook.com/frontporchcville.

