Pick: Rusty Speidel and Michael Clem

Tune in to Save the Music with Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel on Sunday. Publicity image Tune in to Save the Music with Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel on Sunday. Publicity image
Arts
Tami Keaveny

6/11/20 at 9:44 AM
In session: Tracing Rusty Speidel’s music career is like coloring a zentangle. It twists, turns, and flows into many shapes, connects to a greater body of work, and the results are dependably creative and beautiful. Speidel (right) is a session musician, producer, arranger, and a founding member of SGGL (Speidel, Michael Goggin, Tom Goodrich, and Michael Lille), a popular local band that took off from UVA in the ’80s and toured the East Coast extensively. He’s played with Ellis Paul, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Martin Sexton, Sugarland, and Sarah White, to name a few. This time out, he will perform with another local heavyweight—Michael Clem (founder of Eddie from Ohio and more) for the Front Porch Save the Music series.

Sunday 6/14. Proceeds benefit PACEM. facebook.com/frontporchcville.

