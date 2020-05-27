Pick: Roos Galore

Hop on this: Are you curious about how long baby joeys stay in their mother’s pouches? Or maybe you’d like to learn more about Aboriginal art? In the webinar Roos Galore, Lauren Maupin and Fenella Belle focus on central and northern Australia for a comprehensive look at depictions of the beloved bouncer from down under in Aboriginal art. The online lesson is geared toward families, but all who want to know more about the culture of the kangaroo are welcome.

Thursday, May 28, 7pm; and Friday, May 29, 9am. Zoom registration required. facebook.com/klugeruhe