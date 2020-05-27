Pick: Roos Galore

Learn all about kangaroos in an online program via the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection. Image courtesy of the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection Learn all about kangaroos in an online program via the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection. Image courtesy of the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection
Culture


5/27/20 at 7:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Hop on this: Are you curious about how long baby joeys stay in their mother’s pouches? Or maybe you’d like to learn more about Aboriginal art? In the webinar Roos Galore, Lauren Maupin and Fenella Belle focus on central and northern Australia for a comprehensive look at depictions of the beloved bouncer from down under in Aboriginal art. The online lesson is geared toward families, but all who want to know more about the culture of the kangaroo are welcome.

Thursday, May 28, 7pm; and Friday, May 29, 9am. Zoom registration required. facebook.com/klugeruhe.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:     , ,

Previous Post

Pick: Flexible Pasta Primavera



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of