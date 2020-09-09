PICK: Riverdance in HD

Stepping back: It’s been 25 years since Riverdance busted Irish dancing out of a Dublin arena and hooked the world into its Vegas-style showcase of step dancing to infectious Celtic rhythms. Filmed in February 2020, Riverdance in HD brings us back to that pre-masked time when arm-in-arm high kicks were taken for granted, and sweaty spins and bends brought grins instead of nervous grimaces.
PICK: Save the Music with Beleza
Musical mash-up: Tired of your quarantine playlists? Then it’s time to spice things up with some samba, funk, soul, blues, bossa nova, jazz, and Spanish flamenco—the livestreamed Save the Music with Beleza embodies it all. Madeline and Berto Sales take you to a Brazilian paradise with their
Lyrical departure: Local academics get creative in psychedelic-emo outfit Mouzon Bigsby
A Charlottesville trio with literary inclinations has released a catchy new LP. But none of the three band members are sons of Bill Wilson. Mouzon Bigsby, which dropped its debut full-length album, Kino, on August 24, formed after a 2015 Christmas party when UVA English professor John Parker
Fresh take: Get Duked! confirms the genius of director Ninian Doff
About halfway through Get Duked!, there comes a moment when you realize this silly little comedy about a group of city-dwelling teenagers in the Scottish Highlands became a bold experiment in instinctive filmmaking. Right when it seems like things are about to fly off the rails, it’s clear that
Sound Choices: New projects break through the noise
A. D. Carson i used to love to dream (University of Michigan Press) A.D. Carson has made a career out of breaking boundaries. As a Ph.D. student at Clemson University, his dissertation was an album called Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics Of Rhymes & Revolutions. Across the project’s 34
PICK: “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3”
Little looks: The biggest little show of the year returns when “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3” begins this week. The juried group exhibition is a collection of three pieces, all measuring nine inches or smaller, from over 100 area artists who work in a variety of styles. The show also celebrates
PICK: Company Picnic
Bubble wrapped: Kendall Street Company is leading the local return to music festival gatherings with its Company Picnic. The fun-loving jam band will perform four sets outdoors over two days, while guests watch from a distance in “safety bubbles” of two-, four-, and six-ticket groups. Patrons
Rad space: The Bridge PAI finds new ways to connect by dreaming big
How does a community arts organization react to an ongoing pandemic that requires the restriction of in-person gatherings? It gets creative. “We’re still dreaming big,” says Alan Goffinski, director of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative. “One thing that I think we’ve always prided ourselves
A season of firsts: Live Arts breaks new programming ground while relying on its mission
As the lights dim and the countdown begins, it almost feels like a typical evening at Live Arts. But then you look away from your screen, and the illusion is broken. You’re on your couch, with a bowl of microwave popcorn and self-poured wine. And instead of spotlights bursting to life, there’s
PICK: Art Against The Clock
Hot tip: Part of the reason that Bob Ross and his happy little trees were so popular is that we were able to witness his process in real time (or previously recorded real time). That’s also the appeal of The Bridge’s Art Against The Clock, a series that puts local artists including Sahara
PICK: “So now, where were we?”
Going through stages: Music has always been a great outlet for bonding during times of adversity, and while we are unable to gather at local venues, it doesn’t mean musicians and promoters have stopped creating. Starr Hill Presents answers our need with “So now, where were we?” a live stream
Returning to class: I Used To Go Here is full of smarts and self-reflection
Kris Rey’s I Used To Go Here examines the many trials and tribulations familiar to any creative person who goes professional, but the film itself is about more than artistic drive or finding inspiration. Our lead character, Kate Conklin (Gillian Jacobs), has pursued a very specific template of
Sound Choices: Honoring family and following jazz
Angela Garcia Cha Cha Palace (Spacebomb Records) Angelica Garcia has that “it” factor. Listen across a series of loops, echoes, and howls, and her performances stop you dead in your tracks. They make you feel something. There are times when a solid live performance doesn’t translate in the
PICK: Shakespeare Under the Stars
Identity issues: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is beloved for its dizzily complicated plot, lively characters, witty banter, and riotous humor. And American Shakespeare Center takes advantage of the lovely evening weather in it’s Under the Stars series to offer a new, outdoor iteration of
PICK: Liza Nash Taylor reading
Family business: In her debut novel, Etiquette for Runaways, local resident Liza Nash Taylor sets the action in her own backyard. Inspired by true events, Taylor’s Jazz-Age story follows the fate of May Marshall who, after being expelled from Mary Baldwin College, settles at her father’s
Inside look: Photographers turn their cameras toward home for virtual exhibition
Photographer Derrick Waller has spent the last several months on the streets of downtown Charlottesville, capturing the raised fists and interlocked arms of the local Black Lives Matter movement. But from July 17 to August 21, viewers can glimpse a different side of Waller and other
Listening pleasure: Nathaniel Star channels a greater joy on new album Eros
Nathaniel Star is in love. He has a light in his eyes and he is grinning from ear to ear. This is not the giddiness of a new romance or the rose-colored adoration that comes at first sight. Star is in love with his craft, his artform, the feeling that his music brings and how […]
Honest to God: Karen Maine delivers a sharp coming-of-age comedy
For those of us who were teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s, the “walled garden” of America Online was how many of us connected with the world on a then-unprecedented scale. One could surf the World Wide Web using an early browser like Netscape, but the security of a closed platform made
PICK: The ’77z
Taking cover: Trends in music come and go, but the devotion to the Grateful Dead is seemingly timeless. The ’77z enter the scene as a GD cover band featuring members of several prominent local groups, including Love Canon’s Jay Starling, Indecision’s Craig Dougald, and King Wilkie’s Jake
Rediscovering history: Local documentarians explore our hidden past in PBS series
When Field Studio founders Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren went to cast a leading man for their historical documentary series “The Future of America’s Past,” they knew just who to put in front of the camera. Ed Ayers, who researched and taught history at the University of Virginia for 27 years
PICK: Josh Mayo
Staying connected: Josh Mayo might be the hardest-working promoter of local music. For the past three-and-a-half years, Mayo has been hosting weekly open mics, giving new artists exposure, and welcoming respected players to the stage. He didn’t skip a beat during recent shutdowns, putting the