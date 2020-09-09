PICK: Riverdance in HD

Stepping back: It’s been 25 years since Riverdance busted Irish dancing out of a Dublin arena and hooked the world into its Vegas-style showcase of step dancing to infectious Celtic rhythms. Filmed in February 2020, Riverdance in HD brings us back to that pre-masked time when arm-in-arm high kicks were taken for granted, and sweaty spins and bends brought grins instead of nervous grimaces.

Limited seating, masks required. $11-15, Saturday 9/12, 3 and 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

