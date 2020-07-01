PICK: Reds, Whites, and Bluegrass

colorful firework display for festival, event, party, new year concept background colorful firework display for festival, event, party, new year concept background
Culture


7/01/20 at 12:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Sip ‘n’ sizzle: Looking for a good way to celebrate America on July 4? How about listening to some Americana at Keswick Vineyards’ Reds, Whites, and Bluegrass, a socially distanced, in-person gathering, with tunes provided by the Tara Mills Band. Playing her self-described “original Blue Ridge mountain folk,” Mills and company will provide relaxing melodies while you sip and celebrate at this family-friendly event, complete with food trucks and tasting flights.

$20 reservation fee, $35 minimum purchase per couple. Noon. Keswick Vineyards, 1575 Keswick Winery Dr., 244 3341.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture,Living

Previous Post

PICK: The Steel Wheels



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of