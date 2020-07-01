PICK: Reds, Whites, and Bluegrass

Sip ‘n’ sizzle: Looking for a good way to celebrate America on July 4? How about listening to some Americana at Keswick Vineyards’ Reds, Whites, and Bluegrass, a socially distanced, in-person gathering, with tunes provided by the Tara Mills Band. Playing her self-described “original Blue Ridge mountain folk,” Mills and company will provide relaxing melodies while you sip and celebrate at this family-friendly event, complete with food trucks and tasting flights.
PICK: The Steel Wheels
Steel yourself: The Steel Wheels had to postpone its annual Redwing Roots festival (now scheduled for July 2021), but fans can still enjoy the band’s acoustic grooves as part of The Front Porch’s Save the Music concert series. The Americana folk band (minus a few members) from Harrisonburg,
PICK: DMB Drive-In
Crash in: The Dave Matthews Band needs no introduction. Known for its live performances and charming frontman, the globally famous jam band has been the musical pride of Charlottesville for decades. And with the pandemic prohibiting live concerts, DMB has found a way to fill the deafening
Musical meditation: Local poetry contest winner explores experience of music
For UVA music professor Fred Everrett Maus, there is much more to music than meets the ear. It presents listeners with the opportunity to understand gender, sexuality, memory, and more. “Music teaching sometimes makes music into an object, studied by examining external properties,” Maus says.
Done talking: Damani Harrison drops ‘One for George,’ a three-part collaboration with local artists
Damani Harrison is done talking. The activist, musician, and all-around C’ville art community anchor recently orchestrated the release of an ambitious three-part creative project he calls “One for George,” and he wants the work—a hip-hop song, music video, and portrait series—to speak for
Veggie fest: Local markets manage an overstock of produce and more
There is an unexpected silver lining to the current pandemic for those seeking locally farmed produce and meats in the Charlottesville area: Due to the radical change in business practices of area growers and restaurants, customers can now access an abundance of farmers’ offerings on an almost
PICK: Alice Clair
Tuning in at home: With her mixture of thoughtful lyrics, environmental consciousness, and passionate music, Alice Clair is a singular talent—one you’ll often find jamming with her psych-rock band The BLNDRS. The folk rock singer-songwriter, guitarist, and mandolinist performs for The Front
Chilled Out
Wineries everywhere are facing unprecedented challenges as they have been forced to adapt business models and get creative during the COVID-19 outbreak. Local wineries were presented with an additional threat in the form of weather. A warmer than average winter brought early grape budding. This
PICK: Darden Towe Scavenger Hunt
Soulful search: Tired of the indoors and in the mood for a little outdoor adventure? Look no further than Darden Towe Park’s Solo Scavenger Hunt. Download a scorecard, find clues, search for items, take photos, and connect with new people by posting online. It’s an old-fashioned adventure game
Spike Lee goes deep into the emotion of conflict in Da 5 Bloods
To say that Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods is ripped from the headlines is to give those headlines too much credit. Filming wrapped last summer, but the movie is more rooted in this moment than the latest breaking stories. Even its flashbacks have more to say about the present than the 24-hour news
Local chefs unlock creativity during virus lockdown
As lockdowns hit the area this spring, it seemed like everyone and their mother broke out the sourdough starter—professional chefs included. Travis Burgess, co-owner and chef at Bang!, Bizou, and the new pasta-to-go spot Luce, experimented at home with a cast-iron sourdough focaccia that only
PICK: The Crozet Car Show
Going the distance: The Crozet Car Show is taking a different route this year. In keeping with current efforts to socially distance, the typically stationary annual event is hitting the road for a cruise through Old Trail and Crozet. Spectators are encouraged to wear masks as they line the
PICK: Creative Mornings with Irène Mathieu
Healing words: Creative Mornings has been connecting art and maker communities since 2008. The international series offers unique insights into the topics that bind us, through small gatherings in public spaces around the globe. Pre-COVID, CM promoted a belief in “face-to-face connections, in
Pick: Wintergreen Music x Veritas Vineyard
Wine online: Missing summer socials? Wintergreen Music and Veritas Vineyard & Winery are coming together to bring you an evening of virtual wine tasting with musical accompaniment for each sip. Artistic Director Erin Freeman chooses the perfect tunes to match winemaker Emily Hodson’s rosé
Doo it right: Diagnostic tests for your pets at home
While many diagnostic tests require that a patient be physically present, it is not uncommon for a veterinarian to ask pet owners to collect samples like urine or stool at home. While the request seems simple enough, we often forget that people don’t necessarily know how to go about it or what
Musical journeyman
The range of guitarist Miles Pearce’s talent is as breathtaking as his euphoric playing. He traverses the fretboard through classical, jazz, folk, Hindustani classical, flamenco, Brazilian samba, Argentine tango, South Indian Karnatic vocal, and West African rhythms—and if that’s not enough, he
New York state of mind: Pete Davidson-Judd Apatow comedy hits home
Pete Davidson is the neighborhood kid everyone hopes will get his act together, except that neighborhood is national TV, and “everyone” is literally everyone. His appeal reminds us of the lovable bullshitter in our family who’s always ready with a joke but can’t keep a job—only Davidson’s
High time: The start of something new for Virginia winemaking
At the end of May, as Virginia businesses moved into Phase One of reopening, 12 Ridges Vineyard started welcoming visitors back to its tasting room, which overlooks, wait for it…12 acres of vineyards. Like many wineries, 12 Ridges, formerly Skylark Farm and, until now, best known as a
Heard on campus: New audio drama details the lives of black professors
Acting looks a bit different for Will Jones this summer. Instead of being onstage with the Charlottesville Players Guild, he’s sitting at home, in front of a microphone, wearing headphones so he can hear himself and his castmates as they read from their scripts for “Grounds…A Blackcast,”
Less is more: Grace Ho’s virtual exhibition ‘Solace’ transcends the online gallery
By Ramona Martinez The paintings in “Solace,” shown this month on Studio IX’s virtual gallery, are large. Most of them are three-by-four feet, and would doubtless be particularly compelling in person. But it is a testament to Grace Ho’s voice as an artist that, even on a computer screen, her
Rising above: New Sahara Clemons mural depicts the strength of black women
On the afternoon of the year’s hottest day so far, Sahara Clemons stands at a concrete wall about three times her height, a roll of masking tape around her wrist, a brush in the other hand, cans of paint and a cup of melting bubble tea at her feet. As she puts the finishing touches […]