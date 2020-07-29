PICK: RADIO TALKS: The Early Days of Underground Radio

Those about to rock: If you spent any time in Boston during the ‘70s, ‘80s, or ‘90s, chances are you found WBCN on your radio dial. The rock station broadcast in analog for over 40 years, (followed by a short digital run), and was legendary in the music business for its social, political, and cultural provenance. Bill Lichtenstein was 14 when he began working there, and recalls the beginnings of its groundbreaking history in WBCN and The American Revolution. Join Lichtenstein and other guests for RADIO TALKS: The Early Days of Underground Radio, a (free) discussion of the film.

Friday, 7/31. $10 (film rental through August 16 supports WTJU 91.1 FM), 4pm. Zoom required. wtju.net.