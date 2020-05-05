Pick: Puff Pastry from Scratch

Rise and shine: How’s your bread game? There’s no end to the crusty loaves being touted on social media these days. One glitch in this rising trend, though: There’s a run on yeast. But don’t let that deflate you. There’s another baking movement that doesn’t require a leavening agent at all. The Happy Cook’s Puff Pastry from Scratch class with Chef Soledad Liendo takes you through the process of building a puff pastry with a firm roller, flour, and layers and layers of butter, resulting in irresistible, airy treats.
The sweetness: Sliced. Cake Bar gives us reasons to celebrate
Growing up, Megan Watson ate a lot of great food at home. Her mother cooked delicious meals in the way of Julia Child. But she was also very health-conscious and “not a baker,” says Megan (i.e., not into sugar). The family enjoyed treats like cakes for celebrations only, and for Megan, every
Across the board: Local radio stations adjust to keep listeners informed and uplifted
Radio is easily taken for granted, in part because it’s invisible and, in most cases, ubiquitous. Program hosts and DJs keep us company in rush-hour traffic or during the workday. They keep us informed when the power’s out or the internet’s down, but the transmitter’s still going. Radio is as
PICK: Kid Pan Alley
Can’t hold it back anymore: Is there a young Stephen Sondheim or Bruce Springsteen at home who’s aching to flex some creative muscle? Or maybe your child is still singing Frozen’s “Let It Go” on repeat. Kid Pan Alley can nurture that love of music through its online songwriting workshops, which
Animal diversions: Creature titles we rescued from the canceled VA book fest
If you’re doing what you’re supposed to do (please say yes), you’re just staying home. For many of us, that means fattening comfort food and boozy evenings binge watching “Tiger King.” Though it’s unquestionably difficult to watch Joe Exotic’s mistreatment of the majestic creatures he’s bred
PICK: Shelf Life
Beach bound: When uber-popular mystery writer Tana French calls your debut novel “a subtle but relentlessly unsettling book,” you know you’ve got what it takes to thrill readers. Tara Laskowski appears in the Virginia Festival of the Book’s streaming series Shelf Life to discuss One Night Gone,
Turning the tables: As dining moves to takeout, local restaurants face challenges
Standing in the Chimm dining room, Jay Pun felt a sense of unease. It was the weekend of March 7, and the tables were full of diners noshing on Thai and southeast Asian street food dishes. “This is really starting to freak me out,” said one of Pun’s employees, who was also surveying the scene.
Pick: Craft Cville’s Virtual Pop-Up
Making it interesting: Is your shopping addiction really being served by refreshing that grocery order and impulse buying on Amazon? Sure, Etsy can take you down some twisted, cash-grabbing rabbit holes, but the most fulfilling isolation void-filling purchases may be at Craft Cville’s Virtual
Trust science: New documentary profiles pioneering immunologist
No one could have predicted the global pandemic of COVID-19 when production began on Jim Allison: Breakthrough, but its foundational message is so resonant that there might not be a more perfect time for it to reach audiences. Chronicling the life and scientific research of Nobel laureate and
ARTS Pick: JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest
Ongoing Pursuing a poetry prize Good news For those who’ve already finished You’ll be able to cruise Right to April 30 A new deadline for entries So quick, write a poem And submit it with no fee For a gift card, worth $200 Or a single Benjamin For the runner-up prize Even this
Shared experience: Second Street launches new web gallery with ‘Bond/Bound’
Throughout the month of March, sad email after sad email landed in Kristen Chiacchia’s inbox. Art fairs postponed, gallery shows canceled, museums closed to the public—and then there were the news reports. The Second Street Gallery executive director and chief curator decided to close her
ARTS Pick: Virtual tour at The Fralin
A look inside: In January, The Fralin transported us to the land down under through its collaboration with the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection. “The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles” is a mesmerizing exhibition of 112 poles by 55 artists from remote
Keep on truckin’: Food trucks retool their approach to stay running
April in Charlottesville is when the food truck business kicks into high gear. For Ignacio and Maria Becerra, the warm weather typically signals the return of long lines of customers snaking around the perimeter of the Charlottesville City Market, waiting for their Mexican Tacos. But there’s
Pick: Ike Anderson’s HipHop Dance WorkShop
All the right moves: Ike Anderson started crafting his own dance routines in middle school, connecting moves to build confidence and battle stress. In recent years, he’s prepared dozens of teens for step and hip-hop dance competitions through his classes at the Music Resource Center. Anderson’s
Order up! A guide to restaurant, food truck, and winery takeout
Since Governor Ralph Northam shut down dine-in restaurants several weeks ago, many area eateries have pivoted to takeout and delivery to stay afloat. What follows is a list of local establishments that are open and waiting to take your call-in order. (Keep in mind that some information is
Pick: Hot Yoga Charlottesville
Hot at home: As many forms of exercise migrated to online instruction, most local studios flowed seamlessly into virtual class offerings. Hot Yoga Charlottesville instructors are posting a variety of classes for all skill levels, and making them accessible on a free YouTube channel (donations
Shear temptations: Hair dos…and don’ts
You’ve thought about it. Looked in the bathroom mirror and considered the scissors in the drawer. Caught your reflection in a car window and wondered if you still have those clippers. Picked up a bowl and contemplated whether those ’90s cuts were all that bad. Per Governor Ralph Northam’s
Pick: Charlottesville City Market
Market upswing: Typically at this time of year we’d be emerging from our winter respite, and strolling with reusable grocery bags in hand to the Charlottesville City Market to sample food and stock up on fresh greens, sustainably raised meats, and plant starts for home gardens. While that may
Safe at home: Pets can be a comfort during the coronavirus
As we continue practicing social distancing and self-isolation in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many of us are at home and spending a lot more time with our pets. They can be a tremendous comfort in a time like this; I have yet to find an antidote as soothing as my dog’s peaceful
High school seniors mourn loss of milestones
by Charlie Burns Ever since its emergence in the United States, the coronavirus has impacted people’s lives in distinct ways, and laid waste to societal norms as we know them. For high school seniors, this includes social and academic expectations for their final semester. Senior year has
Pick: Monticello’s virtual tours
Viewing the past: Always wanted to visit Monticello but never had the time? And now that you have the time, the front door at TJ’s place is locked. Fear not: Monticello is using Zoom to provide a virtual opportunity to explore one of our country’s most iconic sites and the legacy of Thomas