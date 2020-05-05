Pick: Puff Pastry from Scratch

Rise and shine: How’s your bread game? There’s no end to the crusty loaves being touted on social media these days. One glitch in this rising trend, though: There’s a run on yeast. But don’t let that deflate you. There’s another baking movement that doesn’t require a leavening agent at all. The Happy Cook’s Puff Pastry from Scratch class with Chef Soledad Liendo takes you through the process of building a puff pastry with a firm roller, flour, and layers and layers of butter, resulting in irresistible, airy treats.