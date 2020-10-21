PICK: Penny Heart

Dinner where?: The Citizen Bowl space at the west end of the mall has been home to many restaurant concepts over the years, including Yearbook Taco, Sorry It’s Over, and 11 Months. Now, the space is Citizen Bowl during the day and Penny Heart at night, and is hosting a series of pop-up restaurants to invigorate the area food scene by sourcing and collaborating locally. Past dinners have featured one-time-only eatery Honeysap & Harvest, starring a caramelized pumpkin and orange curd parfait, and a preview of The Bend BBQ, a saucy new joint coming to Scottsville. The next concept is based around a classic prime rib dinner by chef Don Van Remoortere paired with high-end wine selections.

Friday 10/23 & Saturday 10/24, Price and times vary. Penny Heart, 223 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. 218-2434.