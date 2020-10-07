PICK: Outdoor Film Series

10/07/20
Fresh air perspectives: As cooler temps make our time outside more tolerable, the Outdoor Film Series will enrich our minds with shorts, films, and documentaries by filmmakers of color in collaboration with Light House Studio, Vinegar Hill Theatre, and McGuffey Art Center. The theme of the second installment is Waiting for Answers: Meditations on Existence, Time, & Place. Bring your own blanket and snacks and get level with community artists.

Wednesday 10/7, Free, 7pm. McGuffey Art Center, 201 Second St., NW. lighthousestudio.org

Arts,Culture

Tags:     , , ,

