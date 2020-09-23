PICK: One Man, Two Guvnors

James Corden has been having a laugh since his early days as a comedy actor on London’s National Theatre stage. Publicity photo James Corden has been having a laugh since his early days as a comedy actor on London’s National Theatre stage. Publicity photo
Arts
Tami Keaveny

9/23/20 at 10:51 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Lasting laughs: Before he hosted “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and dueted with superstars in his Carpool Karaoke series, Corden was a comedy writer for British television and an award-winning stage actor. He stars as Francis Henshall in National Theatre Live’s HD rebroadcast of One Man, Two Guvnors, a role he reprised on Broadway, earning him the Tony Award for the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play. 

Friday 9/25. $11-15, 7pm. The Paramount Theatre, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Tags:     , ,

Previous Post

Travel companion: UVA alum’s trivia app serves as a virtual escape during lockdown

Next Post

PICK: Blue Ridge Mountain Maze



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of