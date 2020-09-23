PICK: One Man, Two Guvnors

Lasting laughs: Before he hosted “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and dueted with superstars in his Carpool Karaoke series, Corden was a comedy writer for British television and an award-winning stage actor. He stars as Francis Henshall in National Theatre Live’s HD rebroadcast of One Man, Two Guvnors, a role he reprised on Broadway, earning him the Tony Award for the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play.

Friday 9/25. $11-15, 7pm. The Paramount Theatre, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.