Pick: Musical Suspects

Stand up to Save the Music and shake off the week. Musical Suspects play online this Friday. Publicity image. Stand up to Save the Music and shake off the week. Musical Suspects play online this Friday. Publicity image.
5/21/20 at 9:04 AM
Special something: Musical Suspects, well-loved veterans of the Charlottesville music scene, go live with their eclectic sound as part of The Front Porch’s virtual benefit concert series Save the Music. Matt Horn leads the tight- knit group with his boisterous voice and grooving trombone. Featuring drums, guitar, saxophone, and brass, this funky band of local legends plays to the crowd, even through a screen. Donated proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia.

Friday, May 22. 8pm. Facebook.com/frontporchcville.

