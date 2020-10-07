PICK: Moules Frites at Home

Mussel bound: Good things are bubbling up at The Happy Cook. The Barracks Road shop recently received props from Forbes for offering some of the “top online cooking classes during your homebound experience.” And now you can crack the mystery of preparing Moules Frites at Home with chef Tom Whitehead, who was classically trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London. Participants meet online to cook “alongside” Whitehead, ask questions, and flex their mussels at the end of class. Curbside grocery pick up is included.

Tuesday 10/13, $75, 5pm. thehappycook.com.