PICK: Montpelier’s Horticultural History

See how the gardens grow in Montpelier's virtual horticulture series. Photo: Ethan Hickerson (Mobelux) See how the gardens grow in Montpelier’s virtual horticulture series. Photo: Ethan Hickerson (Mobelux)
Culture
Tami Keaveny

6/04/20 at 12:30 PM
Planting seeds: Montpelier, the home of President James Madison, and later, the duPont family, is a former plantation dedicated to historical preservation and education, but its events are not just about the past. Montpelier’s Horticultural History offers an exploration of the evolving and very much alive ornamental gardens of the great house. Virtually explore the lush, verdant landscape and learn how much the grounds have changed over time.

Saturday 6/6. 10am. montpelier.org

 

 

