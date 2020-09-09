PICK: Monticello Fall Plant and Nursery Sale

9/09/20
Sowing the seeds: Take your faith in mother nature to the next level in 2021 with perennials such as rattlesnake master, globe thistle, and Virginia bluebells, courtesy of the Monticello Fall Plant and Nursery Sale. The popular annual event is taking safety precautions that include pre-registration, limited occupancy, and time limits that allow each guest 45 minutes to shop. Plant availability varies.

Free registration, Saturday 9/12, 11am-1pm. Monticello.org.

